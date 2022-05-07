UFC 274 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

The UFC 274 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Gaethje event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a six-fight early preliminary card, headlined by Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio. The early prelims air on ESPN and ESPN+. The broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Carlos Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

A welterweight matchup featuring Randy Brown and Khaos Williams headlines the second set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

The UFC 274 pay-per-view card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. A stunning weight miss has thrown the main event into chaos. Charles Oliveira will be stripped of the UFC lightweight title as soon as the fight begins Saturday night. If Oliveira wins, the title will be vacant, but if Justin Gaethje wins, Gaethje will leave the Footprint Center with UFC gold.

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon