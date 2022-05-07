MMA Fighting has Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol live round-by-round updates of one of the top boxing fights of the year Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The main event will start around 11 p.m. ET. Check out our Canelo vs. Bivol results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Alvarez (57-1-2), who is expected to make $15 million for the fight before PPV sales, will compete for the first time this year. He knocked out Caleb Plant in his past outing this past November.

Dimitry Bivol (19-0), who will make around $2 million for the fight before the PPV sales, will also enter the ring for the first time this year. Bivol will be defending his WBA light heavyweight title in the contest.

Check out the Canelo vs. Bivol main event live blog below.

