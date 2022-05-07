UFC 274 Results: Oliveira vs. Gaethje

MMA Fighting has UFC 274 results for the Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and UFC 274 live Twitter updates from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira was stripped of his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje after missing weight Friday by a half-pound. Gaethje can win the title if he defeats Oliveira on Saturday night.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will look to avenge a previous loss against former UFC champion Carla Esparza in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 274 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Carlos Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia