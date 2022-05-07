The Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza full fight video showcases a historic moment for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter when a title was on the line at the finale of the reality show.

Not only that, but the 20th season was the first to feature only female competitors, and after a six-week tournament, Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas were the last two standing and were scheduled to meet on Dec. 12, 2014.

Namajunas’ submission prowess had led her to her first title opportunity in the octagon. But when she met Esparza, she wound up the loser by submission as Esparza used her wrestling to set up a rear-naked choke in the third and final round. Esparza was crowned the inaugural UFC strawweight champion.

Esparza’s reign didn’t last long, and Namajunas eventually claimed her place as one of the best in the world by twice capturing the strawweight title. In advance of their rematch at UFC 274, check out the full video of their first meeting above, courtesy of the UFC.