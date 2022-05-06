UFC 274 preview show: Will Charles Oliveira’s weight miss have massive impact vs. Justin Gaethje?

Charles Oliveira’s weight miss led to him being stripped of the lightweight title before facing Justin Gaethje. Will Friday’s drama have a significant impact on the result of the UFC 264 main event?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jose Youngs attempt to answer that question ahead of Saturday’s UFC PPV event in Phoenix, react to the historic weight miss from Oliveira, discuss the strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza, Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson, and more.

