Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson re-booked for July 8 Bellator event

A welterweight showdown between Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson is back on for a yet-to-be-announced Bellator card on July 8, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting.

The matchup was originally set for Bellator 281 on May 13 in London, but was cancelled due to undisclosed reasons.

Lima (32-10), a multiple-time Bellator welterweight champion, is in desperate need of a victory after dropping three decisions in a row to Gegard Mousasi, Yaroslav Amosov and Michael “Venom” Page.

“The Phenom” was victorious in 20 of 23 fights prior to his current skid, including notable wins over opponents such as Page, Rory MacDonald, Andrey Koreshkov, Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin.

Jackson (15-4), a former 170-pound titleholder in LFA, has won five in a row since a split decision setback to Ed Ruth in his Bellator debut. His run includes five decisions over Neiman Gracie and UFC veterans Daley, Benson Henderson, Jordan Mein, and Kiichi Kunimoto.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.