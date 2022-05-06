Bellator 280 video: Yoel Romero brutalizes Alex Polizzi, scores knockout in closing seconds

@YoelRomeroMMA leaves it late to get the stoppage in front of a sold-out @Accor_Arena . #Bellator280 LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/NRwzhSB7Bq

Yoel Romero is back in the win column and he got there in patient and ruthless fashion.

Romero took on Alex Polizzi in the co-main event of Friday’s Bellator 280 event in Paris — the second promotional appearance for “Soldier of God.” After dropping Polizzi several times throughout the course of the fight, Romero landed another big shot that floored Polizzi and caused the referee to step in right as the final bell rang.

Check out the video of Romero’s finish above.

The official time of the stoppage was 4:59 of Round 3.

Polizzi went for a takedown early, but Romero sprawled and landed a big punch almost in one motion. Romero scored with a trio of straight left hands that were his most successful strikes of the opening round. Polizzi tried to answer, but it was clear Romero’s power was more surprising along with the 45-year-old’s defensive quickness on the grappling end. Romero ended the round with a takedown and a pair of left hands against the fence.

Romero unloaded on Polizzi early in the second round, before returning to a methodical pace. Romero scored time and time again with big straight lefts, one of which dropped Polizzi hard. As the second round ended, Polizzi’s face was a mess.

In the third, Romero slowed things down, although he landed a pair of left jabs, and another powerful left hook that dropped Polizzi, plus a straight left that had Polizzi almost out on his feet before he finally put an end to the fight with one second remaining on the clock.

Following the win, it was announced that the originally scheduled matchup for the card between Romero and Melvin Manhoef would be rebooked for the promotion’s return to Dublin on Sept. 23.

It was Romero’s first victory since defeating Luke Rockhold by knockout over four years ago at UFC 221.