Justin Gaethje disputes UFC 274 weigh-in scale controversy: ‘Cut the BS’

Justin Gaethje successfully made weight for Saturday’s championship main event and he doesn’t see why anyone else is complaining.

“The Highlight” made championship weight on Friday, coming in at 155 pounds for his fight with UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira for their clash at UFC 274, which takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Unfortunately, the defending champion failed to make weight himself, missing by half a pound and subsequently becoming the first UFC champion ever to be stripped of a title for missing weight.

Afterwards, several fighters complained that the reading on scale used at Friday’s official weigh-ins differed from the hotel scale that they had used to gauge their weight the night before. Ariane Carnelossi and Norma Dumont are among those claiming something was wrong with the scale. Carnelossi still successfully made weight, but Dumont came in half a pound over the featherweight limit.

Gaethje later tweeted info about his own weight and rehydration, which led to him answering questions about the scale controversy.

I posted my weight 3 hours after I stepped on the scale. Average weight gained back by athletes in the UFC is 10% of body weight. You guys might not like it but it is the law of the land. #fyi — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

3/4 made championship weight. Cut the BS. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

“[Three out of four championship fighters] made championship weight,” Gaethje responded to one person. “Cut the BS.”

Both Brazilian I weighed the same on the digital at the official. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

Gaethje also specifically refuted Carnelossi’s and Dumont’s claim, stating that he used the same scale at the hotel as they did.

Though the UFC lightweight title is now officially vacant, Gaethje’s bout with Oliveira will proceed as a catchweight and Gaethje is still eligible to become champion with a win. Oliveira cannot regain the title on Saturday regardless of the result.