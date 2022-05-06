UFC 274 fighters allege ‘messed up’ scale affected cut, coach claims it led to Charles Oliveira’s weight miss

Charles Oliveira became the first UFC fighter to be stripped of a title after missing weight for a title fight when he came in 0.5 pounds over the limit Friday for his UFC 274 clash with Justin Gaethje in Phoenix — and his team believes the hotel scale is at fault.

Moments after Oliveira missed weight for what would be his second title defense, fellow UFC 274 fighter Ariane Carnelossi reached out to MMA Fighting to claim that the hotel scale had been reset overnight. A UFC official allegedly reached out to all teams informing them that the scale was not showing the same weight as before.

Multiple sources currently in Phoenix for the event echoed those claims to MMA Fighting, stating that the weight differential varied from 0.5 to two pounds.

Carnelossi made weight on Friday. Norma Dumont, who ultimately missed by 0.5 pounds for her featherweight bout with Macy Chiasson, said the scale showed she was three pounds over the limit on Thursday night, but 150 pounds on Friday. Another person said the scale was “messed up.”

The UFC and the Arizona Boxing & Mixed Martial Arts Commission did not immediately respond to MMA Fighting’s request for comment.

On Thursday night, Oliveira and his team posted on social media that he had already made weight for UFC 274. On Friday morning, Oliveira tweeted he was on point for the weigh-ins. However, “do Bronx” was the last fighter to weigh during Friday’s initial two-hour weigh-in window, coming in at 155.5 pounds. He was given an extra hour to try and make weight, but his weight was the same on his second attempt.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet Combate in Phoenix, Oliveira’s head coach Diego Lima also complained about the hotel scale.

“We went to sleep on weight, we checked the weight on the scale the organization leaves for us downstairs and everything was OK,” Lima said. “When we checked it in the morning, [his weight] was off. We even posted last night that he had made weight because that’s what really happened. You’re witnesses of this, Charles has never missed weight since he moved up to 155. Even when there was no belt [on the line], he was under the limit, he didn’t use the pound allowance.

“If I keep saying it, people will think it’s an excuse, but that’s the truth. We even posted last night he made weight well. He made weight and went to bed.”

Gaethje reacted to the claims on social media, saying “cut the BS” after Rose Namajunas, Carla Esparza, and he all “made championship weight” for UFC 274.

3/4 made championship weight. Cut the BS. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

Damon Martin and Mike Heck contributed to this report.