Reaction: Charles Oliveira stripped of title after historic UFC 274 weight miss

PHOENIX — Charles Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight champion.

In a historic turn of events, Oliveira became the first champion to lose his UFC title on the scale after missing weight on Friday at UFC 274’s official weigh-ins. Oliveira tipped the scales at 155.5 pounds on his first attempt, then hit 155.5 pounds again after being given another hour to make weight. As a result, the UFC lightweight title has officially been vacated and Oliveira will not be eligible to win it on Saturday at UFC 274.

Gaethje, who weighed in at 155 pounds, will remain eligible to win the UFC lightweight title after meeting his contractual weight.

As of this writing, OIiveira vs. Gaethje is still on to headline UFC 274.

