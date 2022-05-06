Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol weigh-in results: Canelo on point in return to light heavyweight

Canelo Alvarez is ready to regain light heavyweight gold.

The four-division boxing champion successfully made weight Friday, coming in at 174.4 pounds for bout with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (174.6), which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) seeks to win a title in this weight class a second time after previously defeating Sergey Kovalev for the WBO title in November 2019.

Canelo is coming off of an 11th-round TKO of Caleb Plant this past November that made him the undisputed middleweight champion, while Bivol most recently defended his title against Umar Salamov via unanimous decision in December.

This will be Bivol’s eighth defense of the WBA belt. Measured at almost five inches taller than Alvarez, the undefeated Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) is expected to present a significant test for Alvarez, who enters the bout unbeaten since September 2013.

“I like this kind of challenge, expect everything from me like always,” Alvarez said. “I’m gonna try my best and do my best in the ring and of course, we want to win.”

Check out Canelo vs. Bivol weigh-in results below.

Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez (174.4) vs. Dmitry Bivol (174.6)

Montana Love (140) vs. Gabriel Valenzuela (138.6)

Shakhram Giyasov (146.6) vs. Christian Gomez (146)

Marc Castro (134.8) vs. Pedro Vicente (134.8)

Zhilei Zhang (276.2) vs. Scott Alexander (222.6)

Prelims:

Joselito Velazquez (112.4) vs. Jose Soto (113.8)

Alexis Espino (163.6) vs. Aaron Silva (164.4)

Elnur Abduraimov (129.6) vs. Manuel Correa (128.6)

Fernando Angel Molina (139.6) vs. Ricardo Valdovinos (139.4)