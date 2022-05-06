 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘This is a disgrace’: MMA world reacts to Charles Oliveira missing weight, being stripped of UFC title

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Charles Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight champion after losing the battle with the scale.

“Do Bronx” failed to make championship weight for his scheduled UFC 274 main event title defense against Justin Gaethje, coming in at 155.5 pounds on two separate attempts, half a pound over the limit. Shortly after his second attempt, it was announced that the lightweight title is vacated and only Gaethje is eligible to win it Saturday.

This is not the first time that Oliveira has had difficulty at the scale, though his previous misses came when he was competing as a featherweight. Oliveira — The No. 1 fighter at 155 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — has won 10 straight fights at lightweight, capturing the UFC title with a TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and then successfully defending it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Poirier was one of several fighters who took to social media to comment on the situation, with some criticizing the now-former champion and others questioning whether there could have been a technical error.

