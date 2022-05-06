UFC 274 weigh-in results: Charles Oliveira stripped of lightweight title after missing weight

Charles Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight champion after missing weight Friday.

“Do Bronx” was the last fighter to weigh in and came in at 155.5 pounds, half a pound over the lightweight championship limit for Saturday’s main event opposite Justin Gaethje. He was given an additional hour to make weight, but was 155.5 pounds again on his second attempt. Gaethje was the second fighter to weigh in on Friday morning and he came in at 155 pounds on the dot.

With the miss, Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight championship, which is now considered vacant. Only Gaethje will be eligible to win the title on Saturday.

Strawweight championship co-main event fighters Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza both successfully made weight at 115 pounds for their rematch. Namajunas goes for the third non-consecutive successful defense in her second run as UFC champion, while Esparza looks to claim the UFC title a second time.

In their first meeting in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 20 in December 2014, Esparza defeated Namajunas by third-round submission to become the UFC’s inaugural champion at 115 pounds.

One other fighter missed weight, featherweight Norma Dumont. She came in 0.5 pounds over the featherweight limit for her preliminary bout with Macy Chiasson and declined to make a second attempt. The bout will proceed at a 146.5 pound catchweight with Dumont forfeiting 30 percent of her show money as penalty.

“I tried everything I could to make the weight but had so much colic overnight,” Dumont told MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. “I tried to cut weight again in the morning but was too tired since I had no sleep. I had half a pound left to cut and needed to take medication [for the colic]. I had an extra hour and had so little left [to cut] but needed that medication, and the doctor said he wouldn’t let me take it while cutting weight. I chose to take the medication because I was in too much pain for so long. The UFC understood it, it was healthier than continuing in pain for another hour. Unfortunately we lose a lot of money, but health comes first.”

See full UFC 274 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (155.5)* vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Carla Esparza (115)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (155.5)

Mauricio Rua (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Joe Lauzon (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Cameron VanCamp (170)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs. Norma Dumont (146.5)**

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (125.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (253.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)

Francisco Trinaldo (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs. CJ Vergara (126)

Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs. Lupita Godinez (115)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)

