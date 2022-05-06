Heck of a Morning: Conor McGregor takes aim at Tony Ferguson, Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3, UFC 274, more

Conor McGregor had a fiery response for Tony Ferguson on Thursday after the former interim lightweight champion’s memorable UFC 274 media day scrum.

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, it’s a Free-For-All Friday as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes question about McGregor’s response to Ferguson, how Dana White will answer when asked about “El Cucuy” next, the trilogy fight being agreed upon for UFC 276 on July 2 between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, where Holloway could go if he loses for a third time to Volkanovski, who Khamzat Chimaev could fight next if fights with Nate Diaz or Colby Covington aren’t put together, where Rob Font goes from his loss to Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 53, and more.

