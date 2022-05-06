Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol weigh-in video

At the Canelo vs. Bivol weigh-ins Friday, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video.

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will square off for the WBA light heavyweight title Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will have to hit the light heavyweight limit of 165 pounds.

The Canelo vs. Bivol weigh-ins are expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET above.

Check out Canelo vs. Bivol weigh-in results below.

Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Zhilei Zhang vs. Scott Alexander

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Valenzuela

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa