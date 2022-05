PFL 3 Results: Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina

MMA Fighting has PFL 3 results for the Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina fight card Friday night at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

In the lightweight main event, two-time tournament champion Kayla Harrison faces off against Marina Mokhnatkina in the PFL SmartCage.

In the co-main event, two-time welterweight tournament champion Ray Cooper III returns for his fourth season against PFL veteran Carlos Leal. Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald also return on the card.

Check out the PFL 3 results below.

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Dilano Taylor vs. Joao Zeferino

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi

Helena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova