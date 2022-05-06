UFC 274 weigh-in video

At the UFC 274 official weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Arizona will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Justin Gaethje can weigh no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title fight. In the co-main, strawweight champ Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza are capped at 115 pounds, the maximum allowed for their strawweight title unifier.

The UFC 274 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 274 ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at 7 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia