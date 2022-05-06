UFC 274 weigh-in video

At the UFC 274 official weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Arizona will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Justin Gaethje can weigh no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title fight. In the co-main, strawweight champ Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza are capped at 115 pounds, the maximum allowed for their strawweight title unifier.
The UFC 274 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.
The UFC 274 ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at 7 p.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
