Bellator 280 Results: Bader vs. Kongo 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 280 results for the Bader vs. Kongo 2 event Friday at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.
In the main event, Ryan Bader will defend his Bellator heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo. Bader and Kongo ended their last fight at Bellator 226 with a no-contest after Kongo was poked in the eye.
Yoel Romero makes his Bellator return in the co-main event when he faces Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight contest.
Check out Bellator 280 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)
Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo
Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
Prelims (YouTube at 1 p.m. ET)
Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
Loading comments...