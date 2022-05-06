Bellator 280 Results: Bader vs. Kongo 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 280 results for the Bader vs. Kongo 2 event Friday at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

In the main event, Ryan Bader will defend his Bellator heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo. Bader and Kongo ended their last fight at Bellator 226 with a no-contest after Kongo was poked in the eye.

Yoel Romero makes his Bellator return in the co-main event when he faces Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight contest.

Check out Bellator 280 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Prelims (YouTube at 1 p.m. ET)

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara