Watch the staredowns for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2, and Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chandler from UFC 274’s pre-fight press conference.

The headliners of Saturday’s fights kept things respectful, but fan favorite Ferguson showed his playful side by faking an ankle pick on opponent Michael Chandler as they faced off for their main card showdown.

Here are full highlights from the UFC 274 press conference.