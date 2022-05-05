PFL 3 weigh-in video, results: Two-time champ Ray Cooper III misses weight by 5.4 pounds

MMA Fighting has PFL 3 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

In the main event, two-time PFL tournament champ Kayla Harrison faces off with Marina Mokhnatkina in a lightweight contest. The women’s lightweight and welterweight divisions both get their first chance to earn points for Season 4.

Two-time welterweight champion Ray Cooper III missed weight on Thursday by 5.4 pounds ahead of his matchup against Carlos Leal. Cooper, MMA Fighting’s No. 12 ranked welterweight in the world, will be penalized one point in the PFL standings and will be unable to earn points on Friday regardless of the outcome of his bout.

The PFL 3 ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Complete weigh-in results can be seen below.

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 9:00 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison (155) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (154.2)

Ray Cooper III (176.4)* vs. Carlos Leal (169.6)

Anthony Pettis (155.4) vs. Myles Price (154.8)

Rory MacDonald (171) vs. Brett Cooper (169.8)

Larissa Pacheco (155.4 lbs) vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova (153.4)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Dilano Taylor (170.6) vs. Joao Zeferino (170.8)

Genah Fabian (160.8)* vs. Julia Budd (154.4)

Sadibou Sy (170.8) vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin (170.2)

Gleison Tibau (169.6) vs. Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi (170)

Helena Kolesnyk (155.2) vs. Abigail Montes (154)

Vanessa Melo (155.8) vs. Martina Jindrova (155.4)

* Over the limit and will be deducted one point in the PFL standings. Fighter is also unable to earn points on Friday no matter the outcome of the bout.