Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot in the works for June 25 UFC event

A matchup between two surging lightweights is being targeted for June.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC is close to finalizing a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot for June 25 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to be sent out soon. IntheCage.pl was first to report the targeted booking.

Tsarukyan, ranked No. 11 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout on a five-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back finishes of Christos Giagos and Joel Alvarez in his two most recent appearances. The 25-year-old’s lone octagon loss came in his promotional debut to Islam Makhachev, dropping a competitive decision at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in April 2019.

Gamrot also dropped a close decision in his promotional debut to Guram Kutateladze at UFC Fight Island 6 in October 2020. Since then, the No. 12 ranked lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings picked up stoppage victories over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.