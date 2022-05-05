Conor McGregor rips Tony Ferguson for rant against Dana White, UFC: ‘How many bridges do you have to burn?’

While the relationship between Conor McGregor and the UFC hasn’t always been the smoothest, “The Notorious” doesn’t seem to be on the same side as Tony Ferguson.

On Wednesday, Ferguson made headlines during his UFC 274 media day appearance ahead of his upcoming lightweight matchup with Michael Chandler. “El Cucuy” took the opportunity to air his grievances towards the UFC, and promotional president Dana White, even comparing them to “drug dealers” in certain ways.

A day later, McGregor took to social media to give his take on Ferguson’s comments.

Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say “maybe it’s me that’s the issue”

God bless you pal, I’ll say a prayer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 5, 2022

“Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around four times a year, is saying it’s someone [else’s] fault he is in the position he is in,” McGregor stated. “How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Maybe it’s me that’s the issue’? God bless you, pal, I’ll say a prayer.”

At one time, both McGregor and Ferguson were both under the same management umbrella, which the latter is no longer.

McGregor will likely be keeping a close eye on Saturday’s card at the Footprint Center in Phoenix due to the fight between Ferguson and Chandler, as well as the main event for the 155-pound title between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.