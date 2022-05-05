Heck of a Morning: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson’s UFC 274 media day, more

With the UFC war room screenshots taking social media by storm, could we actually see a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz this summer?

That question is discussed on an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, along with if the matchup is as one-sided as many people seem to think it will be, and if it’s a smart move for Diaz to take the bout. In addition, listener questions include Tony Ferguson’s memorable media day ahead of his UFC 274 fight with Michael Chandler and what an “El Cucuy” win could mean in the division, Rose Namajunas’ legacy at 115 pounds as she prepares to defend her title against Carla Esparza, Francis Ngannou’s future with the UFC, a potential fighter’s union, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.