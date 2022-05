At the UFC 274 press conference, several of the biggest stars, along with UFC President Dana White, will answer questions from the media Thursday evening in Phoenix.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, Justin Gaethje, Carla Esparza, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are slated to attend.

The UFC 274 press conference will begin at 7 p.m. ET.