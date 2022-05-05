Bellator 280 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

In the main event, Bellator champion Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo will have to hit the 265-pound mark or less for their heavyweight title clash.

The Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7 a.m. ET.

Check out the Bellator 280 weigh-in results below.

Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Prelims (YouTube at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Nicolo Solli vs. Levy Carriel

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara