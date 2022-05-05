Bellator 280 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.
In the main event, Bellator champion Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo will have to hit the 265-pound mark or less for their heavyweight title clash.
The Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7 a.m. ET.
Check out the Bellator 280 weigh-in results below.
Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)
Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo
Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
Prelims (YouTube at 12:30 p.m. ET)
Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
Nicolo Solli vs. Levy Carriel
Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara
