Charles Oliveira promises epic ‘collision’ with Justin Gaethje: ‘Guys are not getting the picture’

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira responds to questions at UFC 274 media day about the kind of violence that Justin Gaethje brings into each and every one of his fights and how he’s continued to weather the storm from every opponent the promotion has thrown at him.

As much as Oliveira admires Gaethje’s aggressive style and durability inside the octagon, “Do Bronx” promises when the dust settles on Saturday night that he’ll still be leaving with the title belt wrapped around his waist.