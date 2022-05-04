Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill expected to headline UFC event on Aug. 6

A light heavyweight main event between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill is currently in the works for the upcoming UFC card on Aug. 6.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. MMA Junkie initially reported the fight. A city and venue for the event has not yet been confirmed.

The fight will serve as a third consecutive headliner for Santos as the Brazilian seeks to get back on track in the 205-pound division. Santos has gone just 1-4 in his past five fights with his lone win coming in a decision against Johnny Walker.

Most recently, Santos fell to Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev in a largely uneventful five-round fight. But now, he’ll look to get a win against one of the most dangerous strikers in the division.

Hill competes in his second UFC main event when he returns in August after a stunning knockout over Walker back in February, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Overall, Hill has gone 4-1 with one no-contest since joining the UFC roster following another jaw-dropping finish on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Santos vs. Hill is expected to headline the upcoming card on Aug. 6 with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks.