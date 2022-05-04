Reaction: Tony Ferguson goes scorched earth on UFC, Dana White; more from UFC 274 media day

It had been a little bit since Tony Ferguson took part in a UFC media day, and he certainly didn’t disappoint on Wednesday.

Ferguson unleashed during Wednesday’s UFC 274 media scrum and discussed his frustrations with the promotion, along with UFC President Dana White, in an extended sit down with members of the media ahead of his matchup with Michael Chandler.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck is joined by colleagues Shaun Al-Shatti and Jose Youngs, who are on the scene in Phoenix, to react to Ferguson’s scrum, Chandler’s response to it, the demeanors of headliners Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje ahead of their lightweight title fight, Rose Namajunas’ comments about her legacy, and other memorable moments from Wednesday.

