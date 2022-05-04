No Bets Barred: UFC 274 wagers for Oliveira vs. Gaethje, Chandler vs. Ferguson, more

With its star-studded card, UFC 274 presents arguably the biggest night of MMA this year, so there is no better time to debut MMA Fighting’s newest podcast, No Bets Barred, where The MMA Hour’s Conner Burks and Jed Meshew break down all the best betting action.

On the inaugural episode of the podcast, we break down the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje and the strawweight title rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza, and explain why Gaethje and Namajunas are the best bets to walk away with gold on Saturday. We also dive into Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson (hint, Chandler is going to win), and lament the main card bout featuring four fighters on the crispy side of cooked: Mauricio Rua, Ovince Saint Preux, Donald Cerrone, and Joe Lauzon. And finally, we talk about all the other bets we have down and debate their quality, including a special Bellator Wolfpack Wager.

