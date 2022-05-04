 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 274 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘I am coming once more to shut up a lot of people’

In the third episode of UFC 274 Embedded, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler arrive in Phoenix, Rose Namajunas gets a workout in, Carla Esparza plans a birthday surprise, and Justin Gaethje begins the media rounds.

