Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 274 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘I am coming once more to shut up a lot of people’ By MMA Fighting Newswire May 4, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter UFC 274 Embedded In the third episode of UFC 274 Embedded, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler arrive in Phoenix, Rose Namajunas gets a workout in, Carla Esparza plans a birthday surprise, and Justin Gaethje begins the media rounds. Get the latest gear UFC 274 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Reigning Defending T-Shirt Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje T-Shirt "Thug" Rose Namajunas T-Shirt Tony Ferguson School of Snap Jitsu T-Shirt UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting Dana White blasts boxing salaries: ‘All those f****** guys are overpaid’ Kayla Harrison sends a warning to media pushing for Julianna Pena fight: ‘You’re going to get her really, seriously hurt’ Morning Report: Dana White details nearly leaving UFC during WME purchase: ‘I don’t see myself walking away from this’ Israel Adesanya breaks down ‘key’ to Justin Gaethje’s attempt to dethrone Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 Junior Dos Santos: Francis Ngannou ‘won’t have much success’ in boxing with his ‘limited’ technique Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts ‘first-round finish’ for Rose Namajunas at UFC 274, would love trilogy fight with her in NYC Loading comments...
Loading comments...