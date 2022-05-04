Puna Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula targeted for July 16 UFC event

A middleweight matchup is being finalized for the UFC’s July slate of events.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Puna Soriano and Dalcha Lungiambula is being targeted for the UFC’s event on July 16 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Both fighters have verbally agreed to the contest with contracts expected to be signed shortly.

After winning his first eight pro fights, Soriano finds himself on a two-fight losing streak. The 29-year-old will look to bounce back from back-to-back decision losses to Brendan Allen and Nick Maximov. Soriano finished his first two octagon appearances via strikes in the first round.

Lungiambula also will look to avoid a three-fight skid. “Champion” earned a decision win over Markus Perez at UFC Fight Island 8 in January 2021 before suffering losses to Marc-Andre Barriault and — most recently via first-round submission — Cody Brundage.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.