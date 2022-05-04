The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Raufeon Stots, Joe Lauzon and Shogun Rua

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I look forward to the weekend ahead featuring UFC 274 and the return of Canelo Alvarez.

1:15 p.m.: UFC veteran Joe Lauzon talks about his UFC 274 meeting with Donald Cerrone.

1:30 p.m.: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua rejoins the show to talk about his rematch with Ovince Saint-Preux at UFC 274.

2 p.m.: Two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison talks about the PFL’s fourth season.

2:30 p.m.: Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots reflects on his title win over Juan Archuleta and the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

3 p.m.: Chael Sonnen joins the show to talk about all the latest news in the MMA world.

3:30 p.m.: Best bets for UFC 274 with GC and New York Ric.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.