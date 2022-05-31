Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori officially re-booked for UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are officially set to throw down in The City of Light.

The UFC announced Tuesday that a previously reported middleweight matchup between former champion Whittaker and one-time title challenger Vettori will take place at UFC Paris on Sept. 3. at Accor Arena It was previously reported that the fighters had publicly agreed to re-book the bout originally scheduled for UFC 275 on June 11.

Whittaker (23-6) is currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, while Vettori (18-4-1) sits three spots behind him at No. 5.

“The Reaper” is coming off of his second championship loss to Israel Adesanya, which took place at UFC 271 in February. Their first meeting at UFC 243 ended in Whittaker losing the middleweight belt to Adesanya via knockout. He went the distance with Adesanya in their rematch, but lost on the scorecards to “The Last Stylebender.” Whittaker has won 12 of his past 14 fights.

Vettori is also on an impressive run, having gone unbeaten in eight of his past 10 outings, but like Whittaker he has lost twice to Adesanya. In his most recent bout, a light heavyweight contest, he defeated Paulo Costa by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 last October.