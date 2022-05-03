Robbie Lawler returns to face Bryan Barberena at UFC 276

The UFC’s upcoming International Fight Week has added one of the promotion’s all-time exciting fighters to the slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena will take place at UFC 276 on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Barberena first revealed the booking on his Instagram page.

Lawler, a former UFC welterweight champion, will make his 46th professional appearance. “Ruthless” most recently snapped a four-fight skid with a third-round TKO win over Nick Diaz at UFC 266 this past September. The 40-year-old made his first octagon appearance nearly 20 years ago at UFC 37.

Barberena has won two straight, including an all-out war with Matt Brown in his most recent appearance at UFC Columbus in March. “Bam Bam” entered the cage on the final fight of his contract, but appears to have officially re-signed a new deal with the promotion for another exciting battle amongst UFC veterans.

As of now, UFC 276 does not have an officially announced main event.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.