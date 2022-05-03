UFC 274 commentary team set: Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will join Jon Anik in the commentary booth for UFC 274 on Saturday.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed that the trio will reunite to call the action for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, which takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. News of the commentary team was first reported by MMA Junkie.

It will be the first time since January’s UFC 270 card that the team of Anik, Rogan, and Cormier will be on the microphones. Rogan did not call February’s UFC 271 event, while the former two-division champion returns to the numbered event scene after missing the previous two numbered events.

UFC 274 is headlined by a lightweight championship showdown as Charles Oliveira defends his title against Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Gaethje’s teammate Rose Namajunas looks to negate a loss from over seven years ago when she defends her title against former champion Carla Esparza, while a fan-friendly matchup between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson precedes the two title fights.