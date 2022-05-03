Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson rebooking targeted for Bellator 282

The featherweight matchup between Cat Zingano and Pam Sorenson is being targeted for June.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the bout is now in the works for Bellator 282, which takes place June 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The bout has been agreed upon with both contracts expected to be signed soon. Zingano revealed the potential date in a recent interview with The Schmo.

Zingano and Sorenson were initially paired up for March’s Bellator 276 event before the former was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Since signing with Bellator, Zingano has racked up two wins, including a first-round submission of Olivia Parker in her most recent showing at Bellator 256. Her UFC tenure ended in 2019 after a loss due to an eye injury in a fight against Megan Anderson.

Sorenson most recently appeared in the Bellator cage against Arlene Blencowe, who defeated her by decision at Bellator 271. A former Invicta featherweight champion, she has gone 1-1 in the Bellator cage.

Bellator 282 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen.