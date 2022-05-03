Britain Hart forced out of BKFC rematch with Bec Rawlings due to medical emergency, fight expected to be rescheduled

Britain Hart has been forced out of her upcoming rematch with Bec Rawlings after suffering a medical emergency that will prevent her from competing on the upcoming BKFC card in Omaha, Neb. on May 13.

BKFC officials announced the news on Monday while naming Dakota Cochrane vs. Josh Dyer as the new main event.

Hart later took to her Instagram account to explain the painful ordeal that led to her removal from the fight against Rawlings.

“I unfortunately have to pull out of my fight [May 13],” Hart said. “I do want to apologize to my opponent Bec Rawlings because I know she’s excited to comeback. It really sucks. It’s every fighter’s heartache. Unfortunately this is kind of bigger than fighting, which is what came down to the final decision.

“Me and Joey [Beltran] found out we were expecting so it was super happy, but also a very hard time and confusing with the fight going on and being so early. We were going to announce it at Joey’s fight, and that’s when we went to the doctor before Joey’s fight — we found out the baby doesn’t have a heartbeat and a few other complicated things, don’t need to go into detail about. But obviously it was really hard hearing that.”

After learning the news, Hart notified BKFC officials that she wouldn’t be able to compete and the fight with Rawlings was pulled from the card.

“Fighting is easy compared to real life ‘cause real life hits f****** way harder than getting knocked out in a ring or whatever consequence comes,” Hart said. “Life hurts, and we find that out everyday.”

The expectation is that Hart vs. Rawlings will be rebooked for a later date, although there’s no timeline when that might happen.

Rawlings was set to make her BKFC return after going undefeated in the promotion in 2018-19 with a perfect 3-0 record prior to her move back to MMA with Bellator.

Rawlings subsequently went 1-1 with Bellator before her contract expired during the global pandemic, which caused her problems with travel due to her location in Australia.

Rawlings eventually signed a new multi-fight contract to return to BKFC, but it appears her return will have to wait until a later date.

Hart anticipates her next fight will still come against Rawlings as she looks to avenge a split decision loss from their first encounter back in 2018.

“I’m sure that there’s going to be a new date announcement for that,” Hart said. “I feel like this pain and struggle will be something that pushes me to work harder and I’m thankful that I have a place and an outlet to express my pain and just keep moving forward.”