Fighter vs. Writer: Beneil Dariush previews key UFC 274 fights; Kayla Harrison talks Cris Cyborg, Julianna Pena, and returning to PFL

On episode 34 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Beneil Dariush joins the show to give an update on his health following an injury that prevented him from competing in February as well as the timeline for his return with plans to settle some unfinished business with Islam Makhachev.

Dariush will also breakdown the two key lightweight fights at UFC 274 as Charles Oliveira defends his title against Justin Gaethje while Michael Chandler faces Tony Ferguson.

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison also joins the show to preview her upcoming return to action after she signed a new deal with the promotion following a stint in free agency.

Harrison will detail what it was like being a free agent for the first time, the potential that she’ll get the chance to face Cris Cyborg in the future and a fiery response to UFC champion Julianna Pena.

All this and more on the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

