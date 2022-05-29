Video: Australian MMA fighter Jack Becker suffers horrific leg break just seconds into title bout

Prospect Jack Becker suffered a horrific leg injury this weekend at an event in Perth, Australia.

Becker, the Eternal MMA lightweight champion, put his belt on the line against Aidan Aguilera in the main event of Eternal MMA 66 on Sunday. Unfortunately for Becker, things went about as bad as they could possibly go. Just a few seconds into the bout, Becker threw a low leg kick that Aguilera checked, causing Becker’s leg to snap violently, similar to Anderson Silva’s leg break against Chris Weidman at UFC 168.

Eternal MMA posted a video of the incident their social media, which you can view below.

With a professional record of 10-3, Becker is considered one of the top Australian prospects in the sport. He won the Eternal MMA lightweight title with a first-round finish of Daniel Hill in 2021 and then successfully defended the belt against this past November. Unfortunately, Becker is now looking at a long road to recovery.