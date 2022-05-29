Khamzat Chimaev responds to ‘high’ Nate Diaz, turns attention to Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t going to let Nate Diaz talk about him without issuing a response.

On Saturday, Diaz took to Twitter and stated that he’s been asking for a fight with Chimaev for “over a month and a half,” while also saying that the reason it hasn’t come together is all on the Chimaev side of things.

Nate Diaz had Khamzat Chimaev on his list, but now he's moving on pic.twitter.com/yHdhc4T6dm — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 28, 2022

A couple of hours later, Chimaev reacted to Diaz’s claims and didn’t seem very upset about it, but certainly found it humorous.

Khamzat Chimaev laughs at Nate Diaz and is looking for Colby Covington pic.twitter.com/2uyZxxu9jh — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 29, 2022

“You are funny, are you high? It seems like [you’ve] been smoking,” Chimaev stated.

Social media was buzzing after screenshots from an interview with UFC president Dana White showed potential matchups for upcoming cards. One of those bouts was on the UFC 276 board featuring Chimaev and Diaz, although those matchups being on the wall certainly don’t mean they are done, or even close to being done.

After his response to Diaz, Chimaev figured he should check two boxes off of the to-do list, following up with a callout of Colby Covington for a bout — although Covington’s current fighting future is unclear due to his ongoing legal battle with Jorge Masvidal after the latter allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla.