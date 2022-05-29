Conor McGregor says his UFC ‘story is far from over,’ will ‘for sure’ compete in boxing again

Conor McGregor isn’t ruling out a return to the boxing ring, but his current focus is getting healthy for a return to the UFC octagon as soon as possible.

The former two-division champion hasn’t competed since his injury TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 this past July where McGregor suffered a broken leg. “The Notorious” says he still has some work to do in order to get medically cleared to compete once again, but feels as if that time is around the corner.

While vacationing in Monaco, Sky Sports Boxing caught up with McGregor to ask about an update, and whether boxing again is a possibility.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” McGregor said. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there [boxing].

“Obviously, my return will be inside the octagon for the UFC and mixed martial arts. That story is far from over. In fact, that story is just being written, it’s just the beginning — so that’s where I’ll make my return.”

After delivering one of the all-time great championship performances in UFC history at UFC 205, where he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to capture his second championship, McGregor got the opportunity to compete in the squared circle against Floyd Mayweather, making it to the 10th round before being stopped by Mayweather. Since then, McGregor is 1-3, including a 40-second KO win over Donald Cerrone, a pair of stoppage losses to Poirier, and a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite that, McGregor is confident he’ll lace up the big gloves once again.

“Boxing, I will grace the squared circle again, for sure, in the future.”