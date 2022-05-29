Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero full fight video highlights from their WBA lightweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Davis vs. Romero took place May 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gervonta Davis (27-0) and Rolando Romero (14-1) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Catch more video highlights below.

Dreams are made in the concrete jungle ️@Gervontaa returns to @barclayscenter where he won his first title #DavisRomero Starts Now: https://t.co/uM8jC9IEA2 pic.twitter.com/yXUjb77STr — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 29, 2022

Time to put your where your mouth is ️@SignUp4KOs heads to the ring for our main event.



Order #DavisRomero: https://t.co/uM8jC9IEA2 pic.twitter.com/Mmoa0pwJoM — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 29, 2022

For more on Davis vs. Romero, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.

DAVIS vs ROMERO: Round 1

Rolly comes out to center ring and starts measuring with his jab. Jab to the body falls short for Rolly. Tank tries to jab upstairs and falls short. Both fighters feinting and gauging the other. Tank lands a left to the body, the partially lands one upstairs. Rolly comes forward and is feinting more than throwing. Jab to the body touches the body. Tank lunges in behind ashot that falls short. Rolly misses with a right hand aimed at the head. Rolly touches the body with a jab. Honestly, neither fighter did much work but Tank edged it if I’m forced to pick.

Davis 10-9.

DAVIS vs ROMERO: Round 3

Rolly comes out pressing and feints as Tank steps off the line. Rolly paws with the jab and Tank tries to counter with a left that falls short. Rolly jabs to the body. Left hook lands for Rolly up top, then tries to put a right hand behind it. Davis misses on a left hook lead. Right hand from Rolly lands on the gloves bnut he touches Tank with a couple lunging punches. Tank falling just short on the end of his straight punches. Tank partially lands a counter left. Tank throws a left to the body, now Rank grabs hold at close range. I still think Rolly landed the best of the round.

Romero 10-9, 29-28.

DAVIS vs ROMERO: Round 4

Rolly pressing to start the round as Tank steps around the outside of the ring. Tank feints and Rolly pulls out of range. Now Rolly paws with his jab and then tries a left to the body that doesn’t land clean. Tank falls short on another left to the body. Right hand from Rolly doesn’t land clean. Tank falls short on another left hand to the body. Right hand lead lands for Romer, Tank gets in a left counter. Left hand lands for Tank after a jab. Right hand from Romero gets in. Tank just missed on an uppercut and mugs to the crowd knowing how close it came. Tank has a small cut on the left side of his head. Now Tank lands a decent shot. Not a lot of clean punches landed here.

Davis 10-9, 38-38.

DAVIS vs ROMERO: Round 5

Rolly measures with a jab and then misses on to the body. Right hook doesn’t land clean to the body for Rolly either. Jab and left hand lands for Davis. Right hand from Romero partially lands as Davis tries to come in. Left hand lands clean for Tank upstairs, then another. Tank starting to turn Rolly and walk him into shots here. Straight left lands downstairs for Tank. Tank screams as he might’ve hurt his hand or arm in there. Now Tank holds on the inside. Right hand lands upstairs for Rolly. Left hand lead doesn’t have the range for Tank.

Davis 10-9, 48-47.

DAVIS vs ROMERO: Round 6

Rolly tries to come forward and Tank takes a trip around the ring and talks to folks in the crowd. Rolly jabs to the body. Left hand lead lands for Davis and Rolly lands a shot that strays below the belt, warning Rolly he’ll take a point even though it seemed clearly accidental and it hasn’t been repeated. Right hand from Rolly grazes Tank upstairs. Right hand lands and COUNTER FROM TANK DROPS ROLLY! Rolly is up but he’s out on his feet says the referee, who waves it off!

Davis TKO-6.