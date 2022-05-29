Jan Blachowicz: UFC title fight against Jiri Prochazka in Poland stadium would draw 60,000 fans

Jan Blachowicz could get another UFC championship shot soon, and if it happens close to home, he’s sure the organization will be pleased with the box office receipts.

The former light heavyweight king has kept himself in pole position for a chance to regain his title after defeating Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54. Following the fight, Blachowicz said that the win makes him the “obvious” No. 1 contender.

Nothing is guaranteed for Blachowicz, and the division has to wait for Glover Teixeira to defend his title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on June 11. Blachowicz welcomes a fight with either man, but the Polish star predicts that a bout with the Czech Republic’s Prochazka could sell out a stadium show.

“I think both, if Glover wins, it’s gonna be a good story about the rematch; with Jiri, very good for us because if they will do this fight in Europe then it will be one of the biggest fights in Europe,” Blachowicz said on The MMA Hour when asked if he had a preference between fighting Teixeira or Prochazka. “Me against Jiri. It will be amazing because we’ll do somewhere in Poland or Czech Republic.

“I think if they will make this fight in Poland, me against Jiri, in national stadium. Joanna [Jedrzejczyk], Mateusz Gamrot. Sixty thousand people could be there.”

Blachowicz lost the title to Teixeira at UFC 267 last October, but his recent wins include Rakic, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and Corey Anderson (currently No. 2 at 205 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings). Following a slow start to his UFC career, Blachowicz has won 10 of his past 12 fights with six of those coming by way of knockout or submission.

With the work done in the cage, he now plans to go to work behind the scenes to set up a fight with the winner of the UFC 275 headliner.

“Not yet, but we’ll start talking about this with them, so we’ll see,” Blachowicz said of whether there were any title fight talks with UFC officials yet. “I hope so they give me this chance. I will do everything I can with my manager to get this second chance for a title shot. I believe it.”

As he suggested in the lead-up to Saturday’s fight, Blachowicz is leaning towards wanting to see Teixeira retain so that he can get a chance to avenge that loss. The 42-year-old Teixeira said that he is considering retiring by the end of 2022, which gives Blachowicz a small window in which to fight him again.

Regardless, Blachowicz hopes to be in Singapore to watch Teixeira and Prochazka square off, which would send a clear message to both men that he is coming for the gold.

“I like both of them, but I keep thinking a little bit for Glover because I would like to take a rematch and take the belt from his hands,” Blachowicz said. “But we will see. But yes, I will be supporting Glover.”

“If Glover take down Jiri, then he will win the fight,” he added. “But you know, Jiri is a crazy fighter with a crazy style, weird style, but it’s working in a good way. So we will see, 50/50, we will see. I’m curious. Maybe I’m gonna be there, we’ll see. We’re working on this to be there.”