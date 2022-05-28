KSW 70 results: Mariusz Pudzianowski crushes Michal Materla in scary first-round knockout

KSW star Mariusz Pudzianowski’s strength was on full display Saturday as he flattened opponent Michal Materla with an uppercut in the first round of their headliner.

The end came at the 1:47 mark of the first round after former strongman Pudzianowski wobbled Materla with an overhand right and then sent him to the canvas with the punch.

Materla lay on the canvas, surrounded by medical personnel, for several tense moments afterward before he got back to his feet. Pudzianowski immediately embraced his opponent, who marked his fifth straight knockout victim.

Check out the videos of the stoppage above and another angle below.

Prasel submits UFC vet Omielańczuk

UFC vet Daniel Omielańczuk’s career skid continued in the co-main event with a first-round tap to former Chelsea goalkeeper turned fighter Ricardo Prasel.

Prasel, whose setback at Dana White’s Contender Series led him to KSW, took some heavy punches early on and got dumped to the canvas when Omielańczuk scooped a kick. But he quickly recovered, using his jiu-jitsu to secure a leg and a straight ankle lock at the 1:38 mark of the first round.

None too pleased at his underdog status against the UFC vet, Prasel used some spicy language on the post-fight mic to ask for his respect.

Erslan runs over Kijańczuk

Ivan Erslan’s heavy hands were too much for Rafał Kijańczuk, who took several hard shots before the TKO stoppage in the first round.

WHOA!! Ivan Erslan with his 9⃣th first round stoppage win!! #KSW70



Calls out both Narkun & Chuzhigaev!! pic.twitter.com/g1wfp5PoMe — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 28, 2022

Full KSW 70 results:

Mariusz Pudzianowski def. Michal Materla via KO (punch) - Round 1, 1:47

Ricardo Prasel def. Daniel Omielańczuk via submission (ankle lock) - Round 1, 1:38

Ivan Erslan def. Rafał Kijańczuk via TKO (strikes) - R1, 3:31

Marek Samociuk def. Izu Ugonoh via TKO (strikes) - R1, 3:38

Bartosz Leśko def. Damian Piwowarczyk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Radosław Paczuski def. Jason Wilnis via TKO (dislocated finger) - R3, 1:46

Anita Bekus def. Roberta Zocco via unanimous decision

Albert Odzimkowski def. Tommy Quinn via TKO (dislocated elbow) - R1, 2:56

Francisco Barrio def. Lukasz Rajewski via submission (rear-naked choke) - R2, 2:52