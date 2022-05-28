Video: KSW 70’s Tommy Quinn suffers gruesome arm dislocation against Albert Odzimkowski

KSW 70 prelim fighter Tommy Quinn suffered a badly dislocated elbow when he posted his arm as Albert Odzimkowski slammed him to the mat in the second prelim of the Saturday pay-per-view in Lodz, Poland.

Quinn hoped to avenge a TKO loss to Odzimkowski – later overturned to a no-contest – but was dropped multiple times before the sudden stoppage, which forced referee intervention at the 2:56 mark of the opening frame at Atlas Arena.

Check out a brief video of the takedown that caused the brutal injury above and an alternate angle below.

Quinn could be heard screaming in pain as medics tended to him. His arm was immediately put in an air cast as he was led out of the arena; one commentator clarified he did not suffer a broken arm but “ligamental damage.” Prior to meeting Odzimkowski, the Ireland native, nicknamed “The Roly Poly Kid,” had won two straight including an appearance at Bellator Newcastle.

Odzimkowski returned to the win column after the no-contest in the initial fight and a trio of losses under the KSW banner.