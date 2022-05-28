KSW 70 Results: Pudzian vs. Materla

MMA Fighting has KSW 70 results for the Pudzianowski vs. Materla fight card and live KSW 70 Twitter updates.

Heavyweights clash in the main and co-main event, with promotion star and former strongman champ Mariusz Pudzianowski set to face off against experienced KSW vet Michał Materla. Former Chelsea goalkeeper Ricardo Prasel returns to the promotion to take on UFC vet Daniel Omielańczuk.

KSW 70 takes place at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland, and airs live via the promotion’s website, KSWTV.com. It is the Polish promotion’s fifth event this year.

Check out KSW 70 results below.

Main Card (KSWTV.com at 1 p.m. ET)

Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Michal Materla

Ricardo Prasel vs. Daniel Omielańczuk

Ivan Erslan vs. Rafał Kijańczuk

Marek Samociuk vs. Izu Ugonoh

Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Bartosz Leśko

Radosław Paczuski vs. Jason Wilnis

Anita Bekus vs. Roberta Zocco

Albert Odzimkowski vs. Tommy Quinn

Lukasz Rajewski vs. Francisco Barrio