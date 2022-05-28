KSW 70 Results: Pudzian vs. Materla

MMA Fighting has KSW 70 results for the Pudzianowski vs. Materla fight card and live KSW 70 Twitter updates.
Heavyweights clash in the main and co-main event, with promotion star and former strongman champ Mariusz Pudzianowski set to face off against experienced KSW vet Michał Materla. Former Chelsea goalkeeper Ricardo Prasel returns to the promotion to take on UFC vet Daniel Omielańczuk.
KSW 70 takes place at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland, and airs live via the promotion’s website, KSWTV.com. It is the Polish promotion’s fifth event this year.
Check out KSW 70 results below.
Main Card (KSWTV.com at 1 p.m. ET)
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Michal Materla
Ricardo Prasel vs. Daniel Omielańczuk
Ivan Erslan vs. Rafał Kijańczuk
Marek Samociuk vs. Izu Ugonoh
Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Bartosz Leśko
Radosław Paczuski vs. Jason Wilnis
Anita Bekus vs. Roberta Zocco
Albert Odzimkowski vs. Tommy Quinn
Lukasz Rajewski vs. Francisco Barrio
