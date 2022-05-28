Filed under: News UFC Latest News Chase Hooper likes ‘Sean O’Malley approach’ to taking fights By MMA Fighting Newswire May 28, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS – UFC featherweight Chase Hooper recaps his TKO win over Felipe Colares at UFC Vegas 55, talks Sean O’Malley’s career path, and more. Get the latest gear UFC 274 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Reigning Defending T-Shirt Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje T-Shirt "Thug" Rose Namajunas T-Shirt Tony Ferguson School of Snap Jitsu T-Shirt UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting Aljamain Sterling reveals $400k purse in response to Michael Chandler on fighter pay Alex Polizzi shows X-ray of apparently broken jaw from brutal knockout by Yoel Romero Dustin Poirier responds to Michael Chandler’s comments: ‘He’s never beaten anybody coming off of a win in the UFC’ After beating Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira in kickboxing, KSW’s Jason Wilnis gunning for future MMA rematches KSW 70 Results: Pudzianowski vs. Materla Morning Report: Tai Tuivasa: Jon Jones is best MMA fighter ever, but he’s still a ‘d***head’ Loading comments...
