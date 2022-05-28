 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Hooper likes ‘Sean O’Malley approach’ to taking fights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS – UFC featherweight Chase Hooper recaps his TKO win over Felipe Colares at UFC Vegas 55, talks Sean O’Malley’s career path, and more.

