Felice Herrig returns to fight Karolina Kowalkiewicz in rematch at UFC Vegas 56

Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are both in need of a win, and they face off for a second time next weekend.

A strawweight rematch featuring Herrig (14-9) and Kowalkiewicz (12-7) has officially been added to the June 4 UFC Vegas 56 card, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Herrig has not fought since August 2020, a span of almost 22 months. In her most recent outing at UFC 252, she lost by first-round armbar to Virna Jandiroba. It was her third straight loss following a unanimous decision loss to Michelle Waterson and a split decision loss to Kowalkiewicz at UFC 223 in April 2018.

Kowalkiewicz has not scored a win since defeating Herrig and is currently on a five-fight skid, which includes losses to Jessica Andrade, Waterson, Alexa Grasso, and Yan Xiaonan. In her most recent outing in August of this past year, Kowalkiewicz was submitted inside of a round by Jessica Penne. She previously fought for the UFC strawweight title, losing a unanimous decision to Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 205.

UFC Vegas 56 is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

See the updated card below (bout order still to be announced):

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta