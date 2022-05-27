Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, more

Paddy Pimblett will in fact fight on the UFC’s return to London on July 23 against up and coming lightweight prospect Jordan Leavitt. Was this the right booking for the polarizing fighter from England?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck — along with the listeners — react to the announcement of the bout from the promotion live on the air and discuss the matchmaking for “The Baddy” in his third octagon appearance. In addition, listeners ask about how to book the top of the bantamweight division and whether or not Aljamain Sterling’s next title defense should be against Henry Cejudo, what to do with Nate Diaz at this point (if anything at all), Max Hollloway’s next move if he loses to Alexander Volkanovski for a third time at UFC 276, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

