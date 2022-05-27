Jake Paul is looking to add some NBA talent to a boxing card again.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the prospective booking that Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) plans to book former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis to box at an upcoming pay-per-view card on Aug. 13. Paul himself also teased that he will fight on this card, though an opponent for the YouTuber-turned-combat sports star has yet to be announced.

Plans for Davis’ boxing debut were first reported by The Athletic, who added that MVP was originally targeting a bout between Davis and another former NBA big man, Larry Sanders, though that appears to be off the table with Sanders committing to the upcoming Big3 season.

Davis, 36, played in the NBA from 2007-2015, winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in his rookie year. The LSU alum was a standout not only for his play, but his emotional outbursts on the court. He looks to follow fellow NBA veteran Nate Robinson into boxing, though he’ll want to fare better than his former Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers teammate; in his lone boxing appearance to date, Robinson was on the receiving end of a vicious second-round knockout at the hands of Paul.

Since he last played in the NBA, Davis has played in Canada and also won a Big3 championship in 2018. He recently found himself in legal trouble as he and 18 other former NBA players were charged with health and welfare benefits fraud.